Seid ihr noch unsicher, was ihr an Silvester machen möchtet? Unsere Empfehlung: Bleibt zuhause und schaut 3sat. Im Rahmen seines Pop Around The Clock-Specials zeigt der TV-Sender 24 Stunden lang großartige Konzerte. Wer keine Zeit hat, oder einfach nicht genug bekommt: Alle Live-Highlights sind im Anschluss noch zwei Wochen in der Mediathek zum immer wieder ansehen zu finden. Hier haben wir eine Übersicht, wann ihr euch auf welche Musiker freuen dürft:

6.30 Uhr bis 9.30 Uhr

Mika: Sinfonia Pop

Joan Baez: Live in New York - 75 Birthday Celebration

Joe Bonamassa: Live at the Greek Theatre

George Fest: A Night to Celebrate the Music of George Harrison

9.30 Uhr bis 13.15 Uhr

Bruce Springsteen: Thrill Hill Vault - The River Tour

Niedeckens BAP: Live im Heimathafen

Scorpions: MTV Unplugged

Unheilig: MTV Unplugged "Unter Dampf - Ohne Strom"

13.15 Uhr bis 17.00 Uhr

The Alan Parsons Symphonic Project: Live in Colombia

Ed Sheeran: Live at Wembley Stadium

Mumford & Sons: Dust and Thunder

Tina Turner: Rio ´88

17.00 Uhr bis 22.05 Uhr

Kiss: Rocks Vegas

Eric Clapton: Live in San Diego

Phil Collins: Live in Paris

The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon

22.05 Uhr bis 3.30 Uhr

Queen: Rock Montreal

Adele: Live in New York City

U2: iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE - Live in Paris

Mötley Crüe: The End - The Final Tour

3.30 Uhr bis 7.00 Uhr

Def Leppard: And there will be a next time And there will be a next time

Journey: Live in Manila

Foreigner: Live from New York

Eagles of Death Metal: Live in Paris