Mumford & Sons Video "Wona feat. Baaba Maal, Beatenberg & The Very Best"
Top Video
Werde jetzt Fan von Mumford & Sons im Universal Music Backstage Bereich:
Exklusive Inhalte und Gewinnspiele findet ihr immer zuerst Backstage.
Aktuelles Album
Aktuelle Single
News
"Pop Around The Clock": 3sat zeigt an Silvester 24 Stunden am Stück die besten Konzerte
Seid ihr noch unsicher, was ihr an Silvester machen möchtet? Unsere Empfehlung: Bleibt zuhause und schaut 3sat. Im Rahmen seines Pop Around The Clock-Specials zeigt der TV-Sender 24 Stunden lang großartige Konzerte. Wer keine Zeit hat, oder einfach nicht genug bekommt: Alle Live-Highlights sind im Anschluss noch zwei Wochen in der Mediathek zum immer wieder ansehen zu finden. Hier haben wir eine Übersicht, wann ihr euch auf welche Musiker freuen dürft:
6.30 Uhr bis 9.30 Uhr
Mika: Sinfonia Pop
Joan Baez: Live in New York - 75 Birthday Celebration
Joe Bonamassa: Live at the Greek Theatre
George Fest: A Night to Celebrate the Music of George Harrison
9.30 Uhr bis 13.15 Uhr
Bruce Springsteen: Thrill Hill Vault - The River Tour
Niedeckens BAP: Live im Heimathafen
Scorpions: MTV Unplugged
Unheilig: MTV Unplugged "Unter Dampf - Ohne Strom"
13.15 Uhr bis 17.00 Uhr
The Alan Parsons Symphonic Project: Live in Colombia
Ed Sheeran: Live at Wembley Stadium
Mumford & Sons: Dust and Thunder
Tina Turner: Rio ´88
17.00 Uhr bis 22.05 Uhr
Kiss: Rocks Vegas
Eric Clapton: Live in San Diego
Phil Collins: Live in Paris
The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon
22.05 Uhr bis 3.30 Uhr
Queen: Rock Montreal
Adele: Live in New York City
U2: iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE - Live in Paris
Mötley Crüe: The End - The Final Tour
3.30 Uhr bis 7.00 Uhr
Def Leppard: And there will be a next time And there will be a next time
Journey: Live in Manila
Foreigner: Live from New York
Eagles of Death Metal: Live in Paris