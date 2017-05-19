Die Newcomerin Naaz veröffentlicht mit ihrer Single "Words" den ersten Track ihrer kommenden EP "Bits Of Naaz". Mit dem Song möchte die 18-jährige Holländerin zeigen, dass alle unterschiedlichen Lebensweisen ihre positiven Aspekte mit sich tragen. Sie selbst sagt: "I really admire a lot of people and the way they handle things, I look up to it. Sometimes when I hear my friends and family speak, I feel myself falling in love with their words. It's like they're allowing me to see the world through their eyes, knowing just how to make it all seem like a piece of art. Art is multi-interpretable, and so is life.."

Naaz Single "Words"

▶ Bei iTunes

▶ Bei Apple Music

▶ Bei Amazon

▶ Bei Spotify

▶ Bei Google Play