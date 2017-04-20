Rise Against - "The Violence (Audio)"

Erst der Teaser, jetzt die Gewissheit: Rise Against veröffentlichen noch dieses Jahr ein neues Album. Es trägt den Namen "Wolves". Die erste Single "The Violence" gibt es ab sofort, auch das Album kann vorbestellt werden. Für eine Band, die soziale und politische Missstände anprangert und sich dabei nie den Mund verbieten lässt, gibt es momentan unglaublich viel Stoff. Schon im Trailer flackerte dem Zuschauer die Zeile "are we not brave enough" entgegen. Das neue Werk erscheint am 9. Juni 2017.

Der Wolf als Identität der Band

Der Wolf beschreibt die Identität, die die Band mit diesem Album annimmt. Schon im Teaser sah man ihre Gesichter über Wolfsköpfe gelegt. In einem Statement schreibt die Band, sie sehe überall ein sich wandelndes Klima, in dem Intoleranz, fehlgeleitete Angst und am Ende auch Hass immer mehr Platz einnehmen würden. Die, die sich dagegen stellen werden als Weicheier dargestellt. Doch so ganz stimme das nicht, denn "wir sind die Wölfe am Tor". Weiter schreibt die Band, ihre Ideen hätten starke Zähne, ihre Visionen starke Klauen. "Unser Appetit nach Veränderung ist unersättlich." Sie warnen ihre Fans auch davor, dass eine Veränderung zum politisch Bösen nicht nur in den USA offiziell vollzogen ist, sondern auch in anderen Ländern aussteht.

Das Rise Against-Statment zu "Wolves"

Lest hier das komplette Statement der Band zum neuen Album "Wolves":

Those of us who oppose and resist this rising tide of dangerous rhetoric are often characterized as complainers, crybabies, sore losers or ’snowflakes.’ These convenient and dismissive tags might be comforting for those who use them. But the reality is different. They may have the throne, but we are the wolves at the gate.

Our ideas have teeth. Our vision has claws. Our appetite for change is voracious. Our prey is outnumbered and we’re circling in for the kill.

So the music on this record is the soundtrack to this new hunt that we find ourselves on. Some of us are new to these ideas, some of us have been preparing for this fight our whole lives. Further, the issues are global, so this record isn’t just about our home and what is happening here. What is happening here in our country has either already happened in its own way in other places, or is in danger of happening elsewhere.

Like all Rise Against records, there are also songs on here that tackle not just the political, but the personal. Ideally, our songs aim to be as complex as our fans are.

So as we march unapologetically into 2017, we assume these new identities with our fan base and wear them like armor into the fight: We are the WOLVES.

Das Album "Wolves" - das sind die Versionen

Das kommende Rise Against-Album "Wolves" wird es als CD, CD Deluxe Version, LP und Tape geben. Für Fans, die das Stück bei Mediamarkt oder Saturn kaufen, gibt es eine limitierte Version mit Rise Against-Flagge on Top.

