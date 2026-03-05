Alice Sara Ott | News | Alice Sara Ott über Jóhann Jóhannsson – Interview auf grains

Alice Sara Ott
HomeHomeNewsNewsMusikMusikVideosVideosTermineTermineFotosFotosBiografieBiografie

Alice Sara Ott über Jóhann Jóhannsson – Interview auf grains

Alice Sara Ott - Interview
© Jónatan Grétarsson
06.03.2026
Die Pianistin Alice Sara Ott spricht über ihr neues Album Jóhann Jóhannsson – Piano Works und ihre persönliche Beziehung zur Musik des isländischen Komponisten. Ein ausführliches Interview ist jetzt auf grains erschienen.
„I first became aware of Jóhann’s music in a conscious way with the film Arrival“, sagt Alice Sara Ott. „I am sure I had heard his material before without realising it, as he had already done so much by then. But it was with that film that I really became aware of how his music could make you feel things that can’t necessarily be created visually—those powerful feelings of claustrophobia and anxiety.“
Jóhann Jóhannsson – Piano Works erscheint heute digital, auf CD und als Doppel-LP bei Deutsche Grammophon. Für das Album spielte Alice Sara Ott 30 Werke des Komponisten in Island ein, der Heimat des früh verstorbenen Komponisten.
Das vollständige Interview mit Alice Sara Ott über Jóhann Jóhannsson jetzt auf grains lesen
 

Weitere Musik von Alice Sara Ott

CD2026
JÓHANNSSON Piano Works / Alice Sara Ott
CD2025
Field: Complete Nocturnes
Digital2025
Field: Complete Nocturnes
Digital2021
Echoes Of Life
CD2023
Beethoven
Digital2021
Chopin: Nocturnes, Op. 9: No. 2 in E Flat Major. Andante
CD2018
Nightfall
Start
Alice Sara Ott
News
Alice Sara Ott über Jóhann Jóhannsson – Interview auf grains
Mehr von Alice Sara Ott
ImpressumRechtevorbehaltserklärungSicherheit & DatenschutzNutzungsbedingungenJournalistenloungeFür Geschäftspartner