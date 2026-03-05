Alice Sara Ott über Jóhann Jóhannsson – Interview auf grains

Jóhann Jóhannsson – Piano Works und ihre persönliche Beziehung zur Musik des isländischen Komponisten. Ein ausführliches Interview ist jetzt auf grains erschienen. Die Pianistin Alice Sara Ott spricht über ihr neues Albumund ihre persönliche Beziehung zur Musik des isländischen Komponisten. Ein ausführliches Interview ist jetzt auferschienen.

„I first became aware of Jóhann’s music in a conscious way with the film Arrival“, sagt Alice Sara Ott. „I am sure I had heard his material before without realising it, as he had already done so much by then. But it was with that film that I really became aware of how his music could make you feel things that can’t necessarily be created visually—those powerful feelings of claustrophobia and anxiety.“