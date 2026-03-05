Alice Sara Ott über Jóhann Jóhannsson – Interview auf grains

Die Pianistin Alice Sara Ott spricht über ihr neues Album Jóhann Jóhannsson – Piano Works
und ihre persönliche Beziehung zur Musik des isländischen Komponisten. Ein ausführliches Interview ist jetzt auf grains
erschienen.
„I first became aware of Jóhann’s music in a conscious way with the film Arrival“, sagt Alice Sara Ott. „I am sure I had heard his material before without realising it, as he had already done so much by then. But it was with that film that I really became aware of how his music could make you feel things that can’t necessarily be created visually—those powerful feelings of claustrophobia and anxiety.“
Jóhann Jóhannsson – Piano Works
erscheint heute digital, auf CD und als Doppel-LP bei Deutsche Grammophon. Für das Album spielte Alice Sara Ott 30 Werke des Komponisten in Island ein, der Heimat des früh verstorbenen Komponisten.