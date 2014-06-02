R5 | News | "One Last Dance": Seht hier das vorerst letzte Video des gefeierten R5-Konzerts in London

02.06.2014

“One Last Dance”: Seht hier das vorerst letzte Video des gefeierten R5-Konzerts in London

Mit dem Live-Clip ihrer Herzschmerz-Ballade “One Last Dance” liefern R5 das vorerst letzte Video ihres gefeierten Konzerts in London. Bereits mit den Darbietungen ihrer Songs “(I Can’t) Forget About You”, “Ain’t No Way We’re Goin‘ Home”, “Loud”, “Pass Me By” und des OneRepublic Hits “Counting Stars” mit The Vamps, bewiesen die amerikanischen Pop-Rocker ihr Talent, ihre Fans in den Bann zu ziehen. Mit “One Last Dance” brechen sie nun das letzte Eis – schwenkende Feuerzeuge und Tränen inklusive.

Ellington erklärt worum es in “One Last Dance” geht

Obgleich der Track eine Herzschmerz-Ballade ist, so steht er auch für die gute Erinnerung an eine verflossene Liebe, wie Ellington erklärt: “It’s about ending on a good note and still being friends. Maybe you’re going to college or going to the military. You want to remember the happy times you’ve had together instead of dwelling on the sad.” Lasst auch euch in den Bann ziehen und seht euch die bewegende Live-Performance zu “One Last Dance” aus dem R5 Debüt-AlbumLouder” an.
>>> Jetzt den Auftritt “One Last Dance” von R5 auf Vevo anschauen
>>> Jetzt den Auftritt zu “Pass Me By” von R5 auf Vevo anschauen
>>> Hier den Auftritt zu “Loud” von R5 auf Vevo anschauen
>>> Hier den Auftritt zu “Ain’t No Way We’re Goin’ Home” von R5 bei Vevo anschauen
>>> Hier den gemeinsamen Auftritt “Counting Stars” von R5 und The Vamps bei Vevo anschauen
>>> Hier den Auftritt zu “(I Can’t) Forget About You” von R5 bei Vevo anschauen
>>> Weitere Videos von R5 findet ihr hier

Weitere Musik von R5

