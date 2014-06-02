“One Last Dance”: Seht hier das vorerst letzte Video des gefeierten R5-Konzerts in London

Ellington erklärt worum es in “One Last Dance” geht
Obgleich der Track eine Herzschmerz-Ballade ist, so steht er auch für die gute Erinnerung an eine verflossene Liebe, wie Ellington erklärt: “It’s about ending on a good note and still being friends. Maybe you’re going to college or going to the military. You want to remember the happy times you’ve had together instead of dwelling on the sad.” Lasst auch euch in den Bann ziehen und seht euch die bewegende Live-Performance zu “One Last Dance” aus dem R5 Debüt-Album “Louder” an.