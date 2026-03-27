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Joep Beving über „Liminal“ – Interview zum neuen Album auf grains

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© Jaap Beyleveld
27.03.2026
Der niederländische Pianist und Komponist Joep Beving spricht über sein neues Album Liminal, dessen Verletzlichkeit und Unsicherheit es zu einem Album unserer Zeit machen. Ein ausführliches Interview ist jetzt auf grains erschienen.
„It was very difficult to sit down and write something whilst full of anger, disbelief and fear about the world“, erklärt Joep Beving über den Entstehungsprozess des Albums. „So I waited for an opportunity to pull away and find a place from which I could observe and find some form of light; from where I could start looking for something beautiful again.“
Im Gespräch geht es um die konzeptionellen Hintergründe von Liminal, das sich mit einem Zustand des Dazwischen beschäftigt – zwischen Technologie, Natur und menschlicher Wahrnehmung.
Das vollständige Interview mit Joep Beving auf grains lesen
Liminal ist ab sofort digital sowie auf CD und Vinyl erhältlich.

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Joep Beving über „Liminal“ – Interview zum neuen Album auf grains
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