Sam Smith veröffentlicht neue Single „Oh Mother“

Sam Smith präsentiert mit „Oh Mother“ die nächste Single aus dem kommenden Album „Hazel Eyes“, das am 21. August erscheint.

Mit dem Song schlägt Sam Smith emotionale Töne an und widmet sich den Themen Trost, Familie und bedingungslose Unterstützung. Entstanden ist die Single gemeinsam mit dem The TwoCity Chorus und Donte McGuine.

Über den Song sagt Sam Smith: “Oh Mother is a song that is a conversation between a child and mother. It’s about a parent coming to the rescue of a child when they are experiencing betrayal and heartbreak. It was such a powerful and crazy ride of a song to be a part of and I am so thankful to the incredible The TwoCity Chorus for blessing this piece, and also my beautiful friend Donte McGuine.”